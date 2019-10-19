Bodyguard of Salman joins Shiv Sena

Just ahead of state assembly election, the bodyguard and longtime aide of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joined Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena informed this through their official social media handle. Gurmeet Singh known in film circle as ‘Shera’ has joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena presdient Aaditya Thackeray at their residence in Mumbai ‘Matoshree’.

The polling of votes for the 288 seats of Maharashtra Assembly will take place on October 21. The counting of votes will take place in October 24.

It is expected that the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will have a big victory in the election.