Central Ministry initiates probe against sub-collector over fake certificate

Central Personnel and Training Ministry has initiated a probe against the IAS officer who forged documents for OBC quota in civil service. If this accusation is proved, the officer will lose his IAS position. The sub-collector who is a 2016 batch officer jas been summoned by Ernakulam collector S. Suhas for hearing.

The officer is a 205th rank holder of the 2015 civil service exam. To avoid inclusion in the backward creme layer section, the officer showed a smaller income and produced fake documents in relation to this, it has been found. The officer in the application form to the UPSC said that his parents don’t have a pan card and didn’t file income tax returns. Later it was found that this was against the facts. From 2012 to 2015, the income shown in the application form was 1.8 lakhs, 1.9 lakhs, and 2.4 lakhs. The creme layer limit was Rs 6 lakhs.

Tahsildar had directed the Ernakulam collector to find the annual income of the officer’s family. As per Tahsildar’s report, IAS officer’s annual family income during 2012-13 was Rs 21,80,967, in 2013-14 it was 23,05,100 and 28,71,375 during 2014-15. As per this, the non-creme layer certificate and the income certificate he submitted will be deemed invalid.