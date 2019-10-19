Chief Minister rides ‘Royal Enfield’ to promote tourism: Video

To promote tourism in the state the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu did an unusual thing. The Chief Minister form the northeastern state has ride a Royal Enfield bullet.

Motorcycle #RoadTrip today from Yingkiong to Pasighat. The 122km route offers best road conditions and picturesque views. Now is the best time for bikers in Arunachal. #Arunachal #AmazingArunachal #VisitArunachal #Siang pic.twitter.com/gwksAdTNTa — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 13, 2019

Pema Kahndu did this for a campaign to make the state a safe haven of adventure tourist and bike riders. Khandu described his attempt as a ‘humble attempt towards promoting Arunachal as dream destination for biking and adventure sports’.He ride the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The chief minister did this ride on October 13. He ride around 122 km from Yinkiyong to Pazighat. The ride started at 8.am and ended at 10.30 am. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu always uses his social media handle to promote tourism across the state.