Dam collapses ; 13 killed, several missing

The death toll rose to 13 after a dam collapsed in the Kuraginsky district of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, local media reported Saturday.”Thirteen people are confirmed dead,” a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

The regional office of the ministry said earlier that a dam on a water reservoir of a gold-mining company collapsed on Saturday morning, flooding two temporary worker dormitories.According to the latest data, 44 people were injured and the fate of 13 other people remains unknown.

Neighboring regions have sent rescuers to the site of the incident for disaster relief operations, the ministry said.Investigators have initiated a criminal case into the accident on the grounds of violations of security rules.