Defense minister Rajnath Singh gives consent for girls admission to Sainik schools from 2021

Defense minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposal to allow the admission of girls in Sainik schools across the country from the 2021-2022 academic session.

The decision follows the success of a pilot project which was started by the Ministry of Defence for admission of girls in Sainik School, Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.”The decision is in line with the objective of the Government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in Armed Forces and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, propagated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi”, the statement said.

The government had ordered smooth implementation of the directive by appointing sufficient female staff in Sainik schools and to ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure.