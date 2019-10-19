Fat burns twice as much if exercising before breakfast,study reveals

A new study by researchers from the University of Bath in the UK reveals that we can have better control of our blood sugar levels just by changing the timing of when we eat and exercise.

The research states that people who performed an exercise before breakfast burned double the amount of fat than those who exercised after the morning meal. The results of the study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, revealed that performing the exercise in the overnight-fasted state could increase the health benefits of exercise for individuals, without changing the intensity, duration, or perception of their effort.

The research involved thirty male participants classified either as obese or overweight and the reports were compared with two other groups- those who ate breakfast before exercise, and those who ate after, over a period of six months. The increased fat use is due to lower insulin levels during exercise when people have fasted overnight, indicating that they can use more of the fat from their fat tissue and the fat within their muscles as a fuel, the researchers said