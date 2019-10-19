Indian-origin cricketer sentenced in prison on corruption

An Indian origin cricketer has been sentenced to prison over corruption charges. Gulam Bedi, the Indian origin cricketer who has played 2 ODIS and 1 T20 international for South Africa has been sentenced by a court on Friday.

Bedi was the first cricketer to be imprisoned under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004. Bedi was born in Gujarat. He and his family moved to South Africa.

Gulam Bedi has been charged under Cricket South Africa’s anti-corruption rule for contriving to fix or otherwise influence aspects of the 2015 Ram Slam T20 tournament. It is supposed that Bedi was the middleman between some players and an Indian betting syndicate.