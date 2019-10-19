Indian teams for Olympic Qualifiers announced

The Indian teams for the Olympic qualifiers were announced by the Hockey India. Hockey India announced the men’s and women’s team for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers on Friday.

The 18-member men’s team will be captained by Manpreet Singh and S V Sunil will be vice-captain. Rani Rampal will be the women’s team captain. Goalkeeper Savita will be the vice-captain of the women’s squad.

The two teams will take part in the two-legged FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Odisha where the World No. 5 Indian men’s team will be up against World No. 22 Russia, while the World No. 9 women’s hockey side will face World No. 13 USA.

The winners of the Qualifiers will ensure place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Men’s Squad: Manpreet Singh (C), PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Women’s squad: Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur and Sharmila Devi.