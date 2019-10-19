Know the less known facts about Thailand

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destination in the world. Hundreds of thousands Indians especially Keralites visit the Asian country.

But still now many people did not know many things about this country. Here are some lesser known facts about the country.

1. Thailand is considered as the ‘ heaven of sex tourism’. The country has its open liberal red streets and massage centers. But do you know prostitution is illegal in Thailand. Yes paid sex and prostitution is illegal in Thailand. But the country has around 1 million sex workers.

2.Tenth of the total population of Thailand lives in the capital city Bangkok, which is also the largest city.

3. Country of temples: There are around 35,000 temples in Thailand.

4. Thailand is home to world’s largest snake – reticulated python. The biggest ever found was 33 feet long.

5. The country is consisted of 1430 islands.

6. Thailand has world’s largest Gold Buddha, largest crocodile farm, largest restaurant, longest suspension bridge and world’s largest hotel.

7. Thailand is Buddhist country. Around 94.6% of total population follows Buddhism.

8. Thailand is home to world’s largest fish known as Rincondon typeus and whale shark. It is 12 meter long.

9. Thailand has a ‘ monkey college’. In the college monkeys are trained to perform.

10. It is legal to wear an underwear on streets. As per the law it is mandatory to wear an underwear when you are out of your home in Thailand.

11. It is illegal to drive a car without wearing a shirt.