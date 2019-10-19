MS CEO Satya Nadella earns $42.9 million this fiscal year, marks 66% increment

For the fiscal year 2019, Microsoft CEO earned $42.9 million marking an increment of 66% from last year’s earnings.

Nadella received a $1 million base salary jump and an increase in stocks. “Nadella’s strategic leadership, including his efforts to strengthen trust with customers, drive for a company-wide culture change, and successful entry and expansion into new technologies and markets,” Microsoft’s independent directors said in a proxy statement released on Wednesday.

When he took over from Steve Ballmer in 2014, Nadella received a whopping $84.3 million which is the highest earnings in a fiscal year for him so far.