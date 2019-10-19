Saudi Arabia issues travel advisory

Adding to the list other gulf countries now Saudi Arabia also issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to Lebanon. Earlier Kuwait and UAE has issued travel advisories. Saudi Arabia has issued the warning on Friday.

The foreign ministry of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia asked its citizens not to travel to Lebanon.

The Saudi foreign ministry advised its citizens in Lebanon to be extremely cautious and to call the Saudi embassy in Beirut when needed.

Lebanon is facing heavy people protest which turned into violent. The protest started on Thursday against the government’s decision to impose new taxes on voice calls made through messaging applications, including Whatsapp.