Shiv Sena Leader Arun Pathak Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward for Beheading Kamlesh Tiwari’s Killers

A Shiv Sena leader has announced a reward of Rs one crore for beheading three people arrested for allegedly murdering Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow. “I believe that no legal procedure should be followed against the people who brutally killed Kamlesh Tiwari. They should be beheaded in the same style. Thus, I, Arun Pathak, announce a reward of Rs one crore for whoever beheads the killers. I will give this money to their family members,” the Shiv Sena leader said in a video statement.

He said Tiwari was murdered as he was speaking in favour of Hindus and his killing is an attempt to send a message that whoever speaks for Hindus will be eliminated. “We will not let it happen in India,” Pathak announced.