Students made to wear cardboard boxes at exam hall to prevent cheating

Colleges and schools in India use many ways to avoid copying and cheating during the examinations. But now an act done by a college to prevent cheating during examination has raised criticism.

A private college in Karnataka forced students to write the examination with their face in cardboard boxes. The incident came to light after one of the student shared the picture on social media,

The incident took place in Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri district in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has issued a notice to the college seeking explanation.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

The college management has reportedly said that the decision to make students wear cardboard box was taken to prevent cheating.