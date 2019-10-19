Yuvraj’s congratulatory tweet gets flashy reply from Dada of Indian Cricket,”You are my super star”..wins hearts on social media

Yuvraj Singh’s tweet congratulating Ganguly on his new appointment as BCCI chief and wishing he were the President at the time he was denied a farewell match before his retirement on this June received a quick reply from Ganguly which won many hearts across social media platforms.

The brilliant reply said that you (Yuvraj) have won India multiple World Cups and now it is time to do “good things. u r my superstar .. god bless always,” Ganguly replied.

Sourav Ganguly’s response to the former all-rounder’s post was appreciated by cricket fans across all social media platforms.