500 prominent personalities joined BJP

Many prominent people including other political party leaders are joining BJP after the historical decision by the union government to revoke the Article 370 and 35 A which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

Last day a senior PDP leader, two senior officials and around 500 others joined BJP. Fakeer Chand Bagath, the state general secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former IAS officer G.R.Bagat and former KAS officer Kuldeep Khajooria and around 500 many other socio-political activists joined BJP.

Earlier BJP has secured a big victory in the Block Development Council. BJP has won 15 seats unopposed in BDC. The election will for BDC will be held on October 24.