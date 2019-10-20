‘A stomach full of plastic’: Veterinary surgeons removes 52 kilo plastic from cow

A team of Veterinary surgeons has removed around 52 kilogram of plastic from a cow’s stomach. The veterinary surgeons in the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science has removed these much of plastic waste from the stomach of cow by a surgery.

The cow was suffering by stomach ache as its stomach was full with plastic. The plastic filled in the stomach of the cow has caused severe pain to the animal.

The cow has delivered a calf 20 days ago. But the yield of milk was also dropped. It gave only 3 liter of milk a day. it took around five and half hours for the team of vet’s to remove the plastic from the stomach.