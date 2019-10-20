Amit Shah aims Rahul Gandhi in his campaign speech in tribal area

Attacking Congress, BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi what has four generations of his family done for Adivasis during their rule of 70 years. While speaking at Aheri, Gadchiroli earlier on Friday.

Shah addressing two rallies in the tribal-dominated Gadchiroli and Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra said that Adivasis will get land Patta (rights) after assembly polls.“Once the election code of conduct is over, the Adivasis across the country will be given patta of land,” he said.