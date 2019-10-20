Ayodhya case: Muslim side makes submission on moulding of relief public

Muslim side has made public their written submissions regarding moulding of relief, in the Ram Janambhoomi title dispute case. It says that the top court should be mindful of the “future of the country” and “multi-religious and multicultural values in resolving the issues confronting it”.

The Muslim side in their submission has insisted that the decision by the Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country. This Court’s decision may impact the minds of millions who are citizens of this country and who believe in constitutional values embraced by all when India was declared a republic on January 26, 1950.

“We hope that the Court, in moulding the relief, upholds our multi religious and multicultural values in resolving the issues confronting it”, read the statement.

The statement was released by five advocates on record – Ejaz Maqbool, Shakil Ahmed Syed, M.R. Shamshad, Irshad Ahmad and Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.