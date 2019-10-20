BJP leader and wife shot dead in front of their children

A local BJP leader and his wife were shot dead in front of their children by unidentified assailants. The shocking incident took place in Khunti district in Jahrkhand on Friday. The district is a Maoist stronghold.

Sheetal Munda, a booth committee president of BJP and his wife Maade Hassa were killed in their house. The couple had three children- two daughters and a son-. Two of their minor children were present when three miscreants entered their house and killed them in the Friday evening. The incident was reported to police on Saturday.

This is the second incident in the district in the last four months.In July a Maoist outfit has killed a local BJP leader, wife and their son.