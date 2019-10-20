Buy swords instead of gold on Diwali,says BJP leader

BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh asked people to buy “iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels” on Dhanteras.

“The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected soon and we are confident that it will be in favour of the Ram temple. However, this could vitiate the atmosphere, so it is advisable to stock iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels. These swords will be useful for our own protection when such a time comes,” BJP’s city president for Deoband, Gajraj Rana told reporters.

However, the BJP leader clarified that his statement was “a suggestion” and that “nothing more should be read into it”.

“Even in our rituals, we worship weapons and our Gods and Goddesses have used weapons depending on circumstances. My statement was in reference to the current changing environment and a suggestion to the members of my community. Nothing more should be read into it,” he said.