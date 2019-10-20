Criminal complaint lodged against chief minister in court

A criminal complaint has been registered against the Chief Minister. A social worker named Nitish Kumar has registered a criminal complaint in chief judicial magistrate court in Hajipur in Bihar on Wednesday against the Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal.

Nitish Kumar filed the complaint against the Kejriwal’s remark against the Bihar people.Earlier Aravind Kejriwal has said that people from Bihar visit New Delhi by purchasing Rs.500 ticket and go back after availing free medical treatment worth Rs. 5 lakh. Kejriwal said this in a event in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar has urged to take actions against the Delhi CM on IPC 153 A and 153 B.