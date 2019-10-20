Fake notes of Rs 4.64 lakh found at Metro station

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of the face value of Rs 4.64 lakh have been found in a bag at a Delhi Metro station by CISF personnel, officials said on Sunday.

They said an unclaimed bag containing the FICN was recovered on Saturday evening at the Kashmere Gate station when CISF personnel were carrying out routine anti-sabotage checks at the public transport facility.

The bag, containing Rs 4.64 lakh FICN, was recovered from near the gate no 8 of the station. The fake currency was in the denomination of Rs 500, they said.

The fake notes have been handed over to the local police for further probe, officials said.