Heavy rain may continue in Kerala: Alert declared

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy rain may continue in the state.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam ,Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram on today.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in Thiruvanathapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on Monday. On Tuesday an yellow alert is declared in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. An yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Wednesday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged all to follow the thunderstorm instructions it released. The night travels to hilly and high-range areas must be avoided. People living in areas which are prone to landslide and mudslide must be cautious. The KSDMA also warned fishermen not to go sea as there is a chance of heavy and strong wind up to 55km/ph.