IMD forecasts heavy rain in Kerala; issues Orange alert in several districts

IMD has forecasted heavy showers with lightning in the next five days in the state. An orange alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on October 20 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on October 21 and in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod on October 22.