Indian counter attack slays up to ten Pak Soldiers and terror camps destroyed ,says Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said up to ten Pakistani soldiers and as many terrorists have been killed in the retaliatory action of India against Pak ceasefire violation.

“Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer, but before they could attempt the infiltration it was decided that we target that terror camps across,” Rawat was quoted as saying to reporters.

Pakistan has rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted their terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose the Indian “false propaganda”