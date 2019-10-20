Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo sworn in for his second term

Joko Widodo was sworn in as the President of Indonesia for his second and final term under the veil of tight security.

More than 30,000 security personnel were deployed in the capital with police locking down some parts of the city and closing off streets surrounding the parliament building and the presidential palace. Owing to security fears mass demonstrations were also banned during the ceremony.

The oath was broadcast live on state media on Sunday which shows politicians and foreign dignitaries attending the ceremony.