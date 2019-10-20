ISL 2019: Kerala Blasters will face Atletico Kolkata in opening match today

The 2019 edition of Indian Super League (ISL) football will kick start today. The opening match of the sixth edition of ISL will be played Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi.

In the opening match the favorite team of football lovers Kerala Blasters will face Atletico Kolkata.The match will be held at 7.30 pm.

The Kerala Blasters had beaten ATK 2-0 in its opening match in ISL in Kolkata last year. ATK and Kerala Blasters has faced earlier in ISL 12 times. And half of the games ended in draw. ATK has won four matches and Kerla Blasters had won two matches.

You asked, we delivered! ? The third tier gallery tickets are now for sale for tomorrow's #KERKOL clash at the stadium box office ? *Limited seats only so hurry up and get yours NOW! #YennumYellow #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/TXV2or9osu — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 19, 2019

ATK ended in the sixth position in the last season. They had only six wins from the 18 matches played. While Kerala Blasters ended in 9th spot in last season with only 2 victories from 18 matches.