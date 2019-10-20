‘it was all about how much money one has to make’: Actress confesses that she made ‘creative compromises’

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar in a recent interview has confessed about her past. The actress revealed that she has made many ‘creative compromises’.

“I was very bad when I started. I made a lot of creative compromises, because in the beginning, when I started working, it was all about how much money one has to make. But now, I am happy in my space. God has given me everything”, said Isha.

“I will never be out of sight or out of mind, because I am too hot. As I am ageing, I am looking better. I won’t be out of mind, as I am a talented actor. There’s a lot for every talented person out there. I always had a great lifestyle. In 20s, you do different kind of cinema, in 30s and 40s too. I don’t really care, it doesn’t complicate my life. I am very content wherever I am, added Isha.

But the actor admits that now her attitude is changed. Now she is concentrating on doing good projects. “Now it’s only about what kind of stuff is helping me in my personal growth, and is creative. Web is giving me that. Projects there are shot beautifully, budgets are great, they are shot faster!,” she says.