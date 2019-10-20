Kartarpur Corridor from the Pakistan side: Pictures

The historic Kartarpur Corridor will be inaugurated on November 8 and 9. The Indian side of the corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 and the Pakistan side will by Imran Khan on November 9.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, the ruling party of Pakistan has shared the photo of the corridor and the Gurudwara on social media.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurudaspur in Punjab with Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. This corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part—from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district up to the border—is being constructed by India.