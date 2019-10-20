Kawasaki launches Versys 1000 in India : Price and Features

Kawasaki India has launched the new 2020 Versys 1000 in India at a price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model comes with a new Candy Lime Green paint scheme while the rest of the bike completely untouched. The new 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 price remains unchanged and hence, customers need not pay any premium for the new model over the price of the previous one. The Versys 1000 is already on sale at the dealerships in a Pearl Stardust While colour option.

Powering the new 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is the same 1043cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 118hp and 102Nm. The gearbox gets a slipper clutch as well for reducing the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts.

Moreover, the electronics package of the motorcycle includes cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), Kawasaki traction control with three modes and Bosch five-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). Add to that two power modes and cruise control to help in touring. If you wish to purchase the new 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000, the bookings are already underway at the company’s dealerships across India. The Versys 1000 rubs shoulders against the likes of Triumph Tiger 800 XR, Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW 750 GS.