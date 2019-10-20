Pak Foreign minister says all FATF demands will be met on time

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pak government will achieve all demands set by the Financial Action Task Force in time to get the country out of the anti-money laundering watchdog’s grey list.

The FATF plenary noted that Pakistan had to full fill 22 out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for a series of attacks in India.”India has failed to get Pakistan included in the FATF blacklist. The country has been given various tasks until February 2020,” Qureshi said, adding the government would achieve all targets in time and bring the country out of the grey list.

He said the FATF has recognized the steps taken by the government to control money laundering and terror financing.The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.