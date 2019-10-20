Pakistan missions in Dhaka, Kathmandu become new dens of ISI operation against India: Intelligence Agency

The Intelligence Bureau (IB)revelaed that the Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Nepal and Bangladesh are now working as dens to anti-India operations of ISI. This new move of Pakistan has started after the union government abrogated the Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kahsmir a special status.

The Indian intelligence agencies had gathered sufficient data and evidences against two Pakistan Army officers who ere posted in Dhaka and Kathmandu. They were exploiting their diplomatic facilities and support the smuggling of fake Indian currency to India and also fuel the anti-Indian operations carried out by ISI.

The IB revelaed that Pakistan Ambassador in Nepal Mazhar Javed is a key player in the anti-India opeartion of ISI. The report claims that the defnece attache of Pakistan in Nepal Colonel Shafqat Nawaz and Pakistan high Commissioner in Dhaka Brigadier Kamran Nazir are associated with ISI and are the key players who extend all support to anti-India activity and smuggling fake Indian currency to India.