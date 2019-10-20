Prime Minister meets Bollywood stars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers.Prime Minister held meeting with the Bollywood celebrities to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

In the meeting the Prime Minister urged that the entertainment industry should showcase the inspiring stories of the country’s freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 and the nation’s growth story from 1947 to 2022.

It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan. A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one… pic.twitter.com/hzhJsKDqsG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Prime Minister asked the film fraternity to utilize their soft power potential to promote tourism in India.

The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi!#ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji’s message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu. pic.twitter.com/cS0RRekqTd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada were present in the delegation.