Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister meets Bollywood stars

Oct 20, 2019, 07:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers.Prime Minister held meeting with the Bollywood celebrities to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the meeting the Prime Minister urged that the entertainment industry should showcase the inspiring stories of the country’s freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 and the nation’s growth story from 1947 to 2022.

Prime Minister asked the film fraternity to utilize their soft power potential to promote tourism in India.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada were present in the delegation.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close