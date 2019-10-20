Sharjah authorities issues fine up to Dh. 10,000 ahead of winter

Ahead of winter the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah has issued a warning. The violator will be imposed a fine up to Dh. 10,000.
Dumping, leaving behind, disposing of waste or barbecue waste and food leftovers in the non-designated areas will be fined up to Dh.2000.
?????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ? . ????? ??? ????????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ??????? ???? ???????? ?????? 2000 ???? #????_??????_?????????_???????? #???_???????_?????? #??????? #?? The Resolution on the prevention of environmental degradation in the wilderness areas in Sharjah. ? Dumping, leaving behind, or disposal of waste, barbecue waste, or food leftovers in non-designated places at wilderness areas: 2000 AED
Killing or harming wild animals, over hunting, destroying the geological formations of wild areas will be also fined. The offenders will be fined up to Dh. 10,000.
????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?. ????? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????????? ?????????? ?? ??????? ???? ??? ?????? ?????? ????????? ?? ???????? ?? ?????? ??? ??????? ??? ??????? ??????? ???????? ?????? 10000 ????. ?#????_??????_?????????_???????? #???_???????_?????? #????????_???_?????? The Resolution on the prevention of environmental degradation in the wilderness areas in Sharjah. Overhunting, killing, or harming wild animals, and for destroying geological formations or areas that are deemed home for animal, plant or bird species at sites of ecological importance at wilderness areas: 10000 AED
The authority also asked to use responsibly barbecues. The charcoal must be disposed in wild areas in the right method. The charcoal must be cooled down using water. And must use separate trash bag to place the charcoal and must be disposed safely.
???? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ??????? ?????? ??? ???????? ?? ?????? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ??? ?????? ??????? ?????? ???????? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ?????? ??? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ??? ????? ??? ??? ??????? ??????? ??? ?????? ???? . ???? ?????? ????????? ???????? ????? ??? ???? ????? ????? ????? . #????_??????_?????????_???????? #???_???????_?????? #??????? #????????_???_?????? How to dispose of charcoal in wild areas ?? After you’re done with your barbecue, cool down/put out the charcoal using water. Wait until the charcoal is cool. Place the charcoal in a separate trash bag. Close the trash bag tightly and dispose of it safely.
