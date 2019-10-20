Sharjah authorities issues fine up to Dh. 10,000 ahead of winter

Ahead of winter the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah has issued a warning. The violator will be imposed a fine up to Dh. 10,000.

Dumping, leaving behind, disposing of waste or barbecue waste and food leftovers in the non-designated areas will be fined up to Dh.2000.

Killing or harming wild animals, over hunting, destroying the geological formations of wild areas will be also fined. The offenders will be fined up to Dh. 10,000.

The authority also asked to use responsibly barbecues. The charcoal must be disposed in wild areas in the right method. The charcoal must be cooled down using water. And must use separate trash bag to place the charcoal and must be disposed safely.