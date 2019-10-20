Train traffic regulation announced in Kerala: Trains may be delayed for next two days

The Southern Railway has announced a train traffic regulation in Kerala for next few days. The regulation is announced due to repair works in the Madurai-Dindugal route. The Railway informed that some trains may be delayed fro the next two days.

Nagerkovil- Bangalore Express (17236) will be halted for one hour. Nagarcoil-Chennai MGR Weekly Express (12690)will also be halted on Monday for 30 minutes. Nagarcoil-Coimbatore Express (22667)will be halted for 35 minutes and Chennai Egmore- Kollam Ananthapuri Express will be halted for 40 minutes. On October 22 the Guruvayur Express (16127) will be halted for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Amrita Express will end and start its service from Dindugal station. Punalur-Madurai passenger will end its service at Tirunelveli station.

Trichy-Thiruvanthapuram Intercity Express, Nagerkovil-Mumbai CST Express will be diverted to other routes.