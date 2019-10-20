Latest NewsInternationalPolitics

Trump withdraws from hosting G-7 at his Doral golf resort

Oct 20, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
Notwithstanding criticism US President Trump reversed his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders’ meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort next year. Trump announced a rare backtrack Saturday night after facing accusations that he was using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at a private resort owned by his family.

“Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump tweeted. He said his administration “will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.”

 

