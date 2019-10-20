Violance in Santiago, Chile declares state of emergency

Violent protests over the subway fares prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency with soldiers patrolling the Chilean capital of Santiago, after a gap of 30 years when the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet ended.

Student-led protesters burned several subway stations and damaged dozens of others, and some set fire to a high-rise energy company building. Officials reported 156 police officers and 11 civilians were injured and more than 300 people arrested.

The protests were sparked as the government recently raised subway fares from about $1.12 to $1.16 due to rising fuel prices.