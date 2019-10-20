Woman footballer loses Hijab during game ,see what happened next : Watch Video

A woman footballer received support from her opponents when her hijab came off during a football match in Jordan. The video of women huddled around the Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair has gone viral on social media with fans hailing the opposing team players for a wonderful gesture.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, it was during a WAFF Women’s Club Championship match between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club when the incident took place on field. “Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair,” a user captioned the video of the whole incident on Twitter.