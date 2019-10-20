Yogi Govt set to launch new integrated emergency number for police

Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch ‘112’ as the new integrated emergency number for police, medical and fire emergencies. This will replace the traditional emergency helpline number for police ‘100’. The ‘112’ helpline is an integration of police (100), fire (101) and women (1090) helpline numbers. The single number for emergency services is similar to ‘911’ in the United States.

This facility will be launched on October 26 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Twenty states and Union territories have so far joined a pan-India network of single emergency helpline number ‘112’ on which immediate assistance can be sought by anyone in distress, officials said Friday.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) envisages a single pan-India emergency number ‘112’, which is an internationally recognised number, to target all types of emergencies.

A panic button is already provided on all mobile phones, which on activation will trigger an emergency call to ‘112’. The Emergency Response Centre (ERCs), being set up by the States and UTs, can receive panic signal via voice call to ‘112’, email requests on state ERSS website or the ‘112’ mobile app, the official said.