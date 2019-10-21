Chile curfew extended as two die in Santiago in protest violence

Chile had extended its curfew for a second consecutive night after two people died when a supermarket was burned down amid a wave of unrest over price hikes and social inequality.

President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency on Friday, after which military troops paraded Chilean streets. Police and the military fired tear gas and used water cannon against protesters in the capital Santiago as clashes raged through the third day. Two women were burned to death after a Walmart store was set alight in the early hours of Sunday.

A third victim, who authorities initially said had died in hospital, survived with burns on 75 percent of her body.