China’s new Commercial carrier rocket may challenge Indian PSLV’s in global market

China’s new carrier rocket Smart Dragon-1 designed for commercial use is considered to bring a fresh challenge to the commercial Indian space program.

The SD-1 is a solid fuelled rocket developed by the China Rocket Co. Ltd. affiliated to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT). Another liquid-propellant rocket-Tenglong was also unveiled by the commercial space wing of the country’s leading rocket-maker China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, official media reported on Monday.

Smart Dragon and Tenglong rockets are “basically capable of meeting the requirements of the overwhelming majority of launch missions for domestic and foreign commercial satellites,” an official statement of China Rocket Co.read.

Analysts state the immediate spur of action by Chinese commercial space mission is said to be triggered by the new generation of Indian PSLVs C37, launching 104 satellites in orbit, out of which 96 belong to the US. The record-breaking Indian mission was a huge debate in Chinese media which criticized an already established Chinese space program not tapping on the possibilities of commercial space programs to attract the Global market.