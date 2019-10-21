Chinese researchers succeed in decoding the 3 D shape of the virus

Chinese researchers have succeded in cracking a 3-dimensional projection of African Swine flu virus which will help in developing effective and safe vaccines against the disease. Up till now, no effective vaccines are available for the disease, which as per clinical study affects only pigs.

“The new breakthrough in unveiling the fine structure of the virus is important fundamental research, which will provide clues to explore fundamental mechanisms for infection, pathogenicity, and immunology of African swine fever, as well as vaccine development,” said a researcher.

The size of the African swine fever virus is huge, which is the largest one among the viruses, with a diameter ten times longer than the diameter of the Hepatitis-A virus.