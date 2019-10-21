Heavy rains spoil polling percentage in Thiruvanathapuram

With seven hours past the start of assembly polls, the polling percentage in Kerala is impeded by heavy rains which intensified at the early hours of Monday.

At 1:30 pm the polling percentage at Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency was just touching 40 percentage. The constituency had a poll percentage of 69.83 % in 2016 elections last time. Vattiyoorkaavu constituency is composed of Thiruvananthapuram, Kudappanakkunnu and Vattiyoorkaavu.

Polling is slowly building up the pace as the rain took a break after 1 PM in the constituency regions.