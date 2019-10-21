Massive rains in Kochi, disrupts normal life, Polling affected

Incessant rains flooded Kochi with arterial roads, and landmarks flooded impeding normal life. Traveling through the flooded MG and North-Menaka road could feel like a boat ride in the early hours of Monday. The traffic was still for hours with bumper to bumper jammed.

With water flooding railway tracks near Ernakulam Junction Railway station, officials announced the cancellation of six passenger trains. Two trains (56379 and 56384) running between Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction Railway station, two trains between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam (56381 and 56382) both running via Alappuzha and two other trains running between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam (56387 and 56388), both of them via Kottayam have been canceled. As the rail tracks are submerged in floodwater. Venad Express will be diverted through North Railway station.

The heavy rains also affected Ernakulam bye-polls with a polling percentage reaching only 38 percent after seven hours of its start. Rains temporarily affected the polling operations in six booths. Polling booths in areas that were heavily inundated were shifted to the second floor of the assigned buildings.