Parents murdered brutally by son after household chore

Residents of Elamakkara at Edappally, Ernakulam were shocked to hear the gruesome murder of elderly parents by their son in early hours of Monday. 61-year-old Shamsu and 57-year-old Saraswathi, of Azheekal Kadavu family in Elamakkara, were first hammered and then stabbed by their mentally sick son.

The incident apparently took place following a quarrel between Sanal and his parents. According to police officials as well as the neighbors, 30-year-old Sanal has been living with mental health issues and has been taking medicine for the same.

As per police records gathered from neighbors, Sanal had a heated argument with his Mother over some household chores which later turned Sanal violent. Her mother ran for her life to a nearby relative. Sanal’s father who went out for a morning walk came back home at this time and got killed. Saraswati hearing the loud screams rushed back home after which he hammered and then stabbed her to death. Police were intimated and they took Sanal in custody.