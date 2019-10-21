Rahul’s twitter barb against Goyal:’These bigots are blinded by hatred, have no idea what a professional is”

Rahul Gandhi in a barbed tweet slammed union minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is “Left-leaning”.Banerjee had replied to Goyal saying that the commerce minister is “questioning his professionalism”.

The tweet which addresses Banerjee but is aimed at Goyal says even if he(Banerjee) tries to teach professionalism for a decade it will not be understood by the hatred filled minds.”Dear Mr. Banerjee, These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade,” Gandhi said in a tweet tagging the media report on Banerjee’s response to Goyal’s comments on him.

“Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work,” the former Congress president said.