Space-Ex CEO Elon Musk suddenly goes offline, followers puzzled

The Space-Ex CEO and Tessla motors Owner Elon Musk’s sudden disappearance from Twitter had puzzled his huge fan followers. An all-time Twitterati Elon had always remained active with some of his tweets creating controversies. Mixed reactions for his sudden muting ranged from some commenting ‘Elon went to Mars getting him disconnected from the internet’ to some expressing genuine concern about his well being.

The tech billionaire announced his decision to go “offline for a few days” on Friday in a tweet.”It’s because there’s no wi-fi on Mars,” wrote one user to which another replied that it “makes sense”.Musk is working on a rocket to take humans to Moon and Mars. The tech mogul, who has 28.8 million followers on Twitter, himself on several occasions expressed a desire to travel to the Red Planet.

According to a Business Insider report, the sudden mute could be linked to Elon Musk’s habit of ditching his smartphones at regular intervals and switching to a new device. His old device would be imaged, wiped clean and the copied image will be restored on to a new smartphone. The old device may be destroyed or racked safe.