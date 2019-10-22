Actress Pooja Zunjar dies during delivery,relatives blame authorities

Marathi actress Pooja Zunjar and her baby died during delivery in Hingoli district,Maharashtra.

Pooja started labour pain at Sunday around 2 am and was rushed to a primary health center in Goregaon. She gave birth but the baby died with in few hours of delivery even as her condition was also deteriorating.The doctors at primary health center advised family to urgently shift Pooja to Hingoli hospital which is 40 km away.Her family struggled to find an ambulance and after much effort managed to get one and rushed to Hingoli, but Pooja breathed her last on the way.

The incident, on the backdrop of assenbly elections paints a grim picture of the condition of the states health infrastructure in rural Maharashtra not withstanding claims of political parties to provide quality healthcare to people.