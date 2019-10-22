Before withdrawal from Syria, US bombed their base in Al-Hasakah

The United States bombed its military base with landing facilities for transport aircraft in the Tal Baydar settlement close to the town of Tal Tamr.The area is now where the fighting between Kurdish forces and the Turkish army is underway.

Reports say the US troops are currently preparing to abandon another base in Al-Hasakah near As-sabheyeh dam.US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that an additional 1,000 troops would be withdrawn from the northern part of Syria for the sake of the US military to not end up trapped between rival armies.