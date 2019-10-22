Benelli launches Retro Classic ‘Imperiale 400’ in India

Benelli has launched its first retro-styled motorcycle in India. It’s called the Imperiale 400 and costs Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Imperiale 400 is inspired by the Benelli-MotoBi range that was produced in 1950.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 features a simple classic bike design with a generous serving of chrome. Other design highlights include split seats, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a peashooter-type exhaust. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm single disc with a two-piston floating caliper up front and a 240mm rear disc with standard dual-channel ABS. The Imperiale runs a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel combination, which gels with the bike’s appealing design.

Powering the Imperiale 400 is a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 21hp at 5,500rpm and 29Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The company has achieved this price thanks to a few localised components such as the wheels, tyres, brakes and electricals.

The company is offering the Imperiale 400 with a standard 3-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and customers can choose between three colour options for their motorcycle – Red, Black and Silver.